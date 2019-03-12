Shiloh Industries +3% post Q1 results, reaffirms FY19 guidance

Shiloh Industries (SHLO +3.4% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 4.5% Y/Y to $258.7M; and gross profit of $13.69M (-50.9% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 597 bps to 5.3%.

Adj. EBITDA of $12.61M (-23.9% Y/Y) and margin of 4.9% down by 182 bps .

SG&A expenses were $16.08M (-24.3% Y/Y) and margin declined by 236 bps to 6.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $6.36M, compared to $11.64M a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents at end of period of $11.67M, as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Revenue $1B to $1.15B; Adj. EBITDA $62M to $70M; and expects Capex to be ~4%-5% of revenue.

Previously: Shiloh beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (March 12)