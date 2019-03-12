Dow sinks to session low as Nasdaq, S&P pare gains

The Dow plumbs a new session low, as Boeing (-6.4%) gets battered after a growing number of countries and airlines ground its 737 MAX 8 jets.
Dow falls 0.4%, while Nasdaq and S&P 500, each paring gains, rise 0.3%. Nasdaq and S&P each rose as much as 0.5% earlier.
By industry sector, industrials (-0.7%) and consumer discretionary (-0.2%) are the weakest performers, while energy (+0.7%) and information technology (+0.6%) exhibit the most strength.
Oil gains 0.7% to $57.17 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rebounds, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.63%.
Dollar Index slides 0.2% to 96.96.
Previously: Boeing -5% as growing number of countries ground 737 MAX jets (March 12)
