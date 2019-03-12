Dow sinks to session low as Nasdaq, S&P pare gains

The Dow plumbs a new session low, as Boeing ( -6.4% ) gets battered after a growing number of countries and airlines ground its 737 MAX 8 jets.

Dow falls 0.4% , while Nasdaq and S&P 500, each paring gains, rise 0.3% . Nasdaq and S&P each rose as much as 0.5% earlier.

By industry sector, industrials ( -0.7% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.2% ) are the weakest performers, while energy ( +0.7% ) and information technology ( +0.6% ) exhibit the most strength.

Oil gains 0.7% to $57.17 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rebounds, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.63%.

Dollar Index slides 0.2% to 96.96.

Previously: Boeing -5% as growing number of countries ground 737 MAX jets (March 12)