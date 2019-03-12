Eni starts construction of solar power projects in Pakistan, Tunisia

Eni (E +0.5% ) says it has begun building two new solar power projects in Pakistan and Tunisia, part of its commitment to “promote sustainable development in the countries where it operates.”

Eni expects the photovoltaic project in Pakistan, to have peak capacity of 10 MW, and says the energy produced there will be used on site, reducing gas consumption and avoiding 140K metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions over the next 10 years.

The Tunisia plant will be built at the company’s Adam oil concession and have a peak capacity of 5 MW, and Eni says the energy produced there also will be used on site, cutting gas consumption and carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by 6,500 mt/year.