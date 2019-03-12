Facebook makes changes to advertising, reach measures

Facebook (FB +0.2% ) is changing up advertising metrics, replacing what was a single measure of relevance with three other measures, Bloomberg reports.

Potential reach, previously calculated based on total monthly active users, will now only include people who were shown an ad over the past 30 days.

And two new relevance measures look for better comparisons with competitors. Engagement rate will now compare vs. expected engagement with competitors, and conversion rate will similarly compare with ads that had the same audience and optimization goal.

Seven ad metrics in all will be removed and replaced in April, including offers saved.

Also today: Facebook came in for criticism after the company pulled advertising from presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling for the breakup of Facebook. The company has restored the ads.

"Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power," Warren said in response.