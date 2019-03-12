Brexit deal hopes dim ahead of key Brexit vote

Two groups of lawmakers that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May hoped to win over with changes to the U.K.-EU divorce pact now signal they plan to vote against May's Brexit deal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The British pound is down 0.3% , paring an earlier loss of as much as 1.1%.

The Euroskeptic faction of the ruling Conservative Party and May's Northern Irish allies appear ready to vote against the Brexit agreement, even with last-minute concessions over the contentious Irish backstop provision. The two groups total about 80 lawmakers.

Another rejection by parliament is likely to delay Brexit, which is scheduled to take effect March 29.

