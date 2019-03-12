Roadrunner Transportation down 14% post Q4 results

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS -14.5% ) reported Q4 revenue of $551.5M a decline of 1.6% Y/Y, Ascent Global Logistics revenue increased by 12.6% Y/Y, but were offset by declines in the Truckload & Express Services and Less-Than-Truckload segments.

Adj. EBITDA was $2.94M for the quarter, compared to a loss of $3.05M same quarter last year.

Segment Adj. EBITDA: TES $10.63M (-15.4% Y/Y); LTL negative $8.26M compared to negative $10.71M a year ago; and Ascent $8.48M (+15.9% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $5.59M, compared to $45.55M used a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $11.18M, as of December 31, 2018.

Company expects to increase its Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 with improvements in all three segments.

