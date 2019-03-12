Telecom Italia -4.7% as board tension ratchets up

Telecom Italia (TI -4.7% ) has tumbled today amid ongoing tension in the battle for the company's board.

An annual general meeting coming at the end of the month presents high stakes again, after Elliott Management wrested control of the board last spring from top shareholder Vivendi (VIVHY +0.3% ).

Since then, shares have declined, and Vivendi has been sharply critical of Elliott's approach and is now pressing to replace five Elliott-backed boardmembers.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending a vote against Vivendi, Bloomberg reports.

"Vivendi hasn’t presented a substantive argument related to performance beyond noting the significant stock price decline since last year’s AGM,” ISS says, adding that the governance track record of Vivendi's controlling shareholder, Bollore (BOIVF +1.4% ), is "far from ideal" and "far below French market standards."

Vivendi's past actions undermine moral authority in this case, ISS adds, and stock underperformance may be due more to a hot competitive environment and expensive spectrum auction.

Meanwhile, UBS says "the only way forward" is some kind of compromise between Vivendi and Elliott.