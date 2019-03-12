GE slips as J.P. Morgan's Tusa stays negative on eve of outlook call

General Electric (GE -0.8% ) edges lower as J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa remains negative on the stock ahead of the company's outlook call scheduled for March 14.

Tusa continues to see "challenging fundamental math" for GE, the company's Power segment "does not turn fast," Aviation fundamentals per free cash flow are "not as strong as many assume and unlikely to get better near term," and GE Capital likely will consume "material cash for the foreseeable future, all while lingering sector-high leverage leaves the company vulnerable."

As for the outlook call, the analyst does not expect "much from a half hour of prepared remarks to change the dynamics."

Tusa rates GE at Neutral with a $6 stock price target.