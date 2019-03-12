Affimed up 14% ahead of AFM11 update

Affimed N.V. (AFMD +13.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume clearing a two-month base. No readily available news accounts for the action but the company has been working through the clinical hold on its AFM11 program. Five months ago, it suspended dosing and recruitment in two early-stage studies following three serious treatment-related adverse events, including one death, in patients receiving the highest dose in each trial. No serious adverse events were reported for the lower doses. The company says it will update investors after it completes the data analyses.

At the end of the month, abstracts on AFM24 and AFM13, both immune cell engagers, will be presented at AACR in Atlanta.