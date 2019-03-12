Optical Cable down 4% post Q1 results

Optical Cable (OCC -4.4% ) reported Q1 net sales of $16.75M (-4.6% Y/Y), reflecting $1.2M in net sales related to a military project during the first quarter of last year that did not recur this year.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 852 bps to 21.3%.

SG&A expenses were $6.77M (+21.9% Y/Y), due to increase in employee related costs totaling $1.1M; and margin of 40.4% up by 877 bps .

Company’s sales order backlog/forward load was $10M at the end of the quarter.

Company has cash in hand of $418k as of January 31, 2019.

