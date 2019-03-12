Drone Racing League goes streaming with Twitter, Youku deals

The Drone Racing League has announced its 2019 season with a new streaming partnership with Twitter (TWTR +1.1% ) along with its broadcast deal with NBC Sports (CMCSA +1% ).

The season kicks off Aug. 11 with new access, including Twitter's expansion into robot sports.

The NBC partnership will offer fans more than 44 hours of drone-racing coverage, alongside NBC's more typical race content (NASCAR, INDYCAR, Pro Motocross).

The league also recently announced a three-year deal with China's streaming service Youku (BABA +0.6% ).

More than 57M fans have tuned into the DRL's first three seasons, which appeared only on linear TV, the league says.