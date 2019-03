Valhi slides post Q4 results

Valhi (VHI -26.6% ) says that net income from continuing decreased as compared to 2017, primarily due to the net effects of litigation settlement charge related to NL and lower operating results from Chemicals Segment.

Q4 Chemicals Segment’s net sales decreased 23% Y/Y to $349.4M, primarily due to lower average TiO 2 selling prices and sales volumes.

Chemicals Segment’s average TiO 2 selling prices were down 2% Y/Y; TiO 2 sales volumes declined 22%.

Component Products Segment’s net sales increased 9% to $27.4M, primarily due to higher marine component sales volumes

Overall operating margin declines from 26% to 14%.

