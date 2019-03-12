Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction

Canada has kicked off an auction of 600 MHz spectrum, with results that are expected to stay quiet until it wraps up sometime in mid-April or mid-May.

While Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada set aside spectrum for non-national players, the final list of players has few surprises, says Citi's Adam Ilkowitz. He expects Rogers (NYSE:RCI) to be the "most aggressive" bidder overall, while Shaw (SJR +0.2% ) will look to layer low-band spectrum on existing coverage areas.

And Bell (BCE +0.2% ) and Telus (TU -0.1% ) continue to benefit from already significant low-band holdings and their network sharing agreement, he adds.

Source: Bloomberg