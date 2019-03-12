CannAmerica signs LOI to build CBD facility in Mexico

CannAmerica Brands (or CANA) (OTCPK:CNNXF +3.1% ) enters into a binding letter of intent to create a joint venture with Sericea Labs ( or SERICEA) and CBDistribution Company (or CBDC) to build a facility in Mexico for importing and warehousing licensed CBD products as well as CBD oils & tinctures for refining.

The JV parties also plan on acquiring, importing and cultivating industrial hemp biomass for extraction into CBD isolate.

JV Structure: 40% to SERICEA; 40% to CANA and 20% to CBDC