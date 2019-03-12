American Electric upgraded at J.P. Morgan as growth accelerates

American Electric Power (AEP +0.7% ) is higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral and raises its price target to $88 from $78.

JPM analyst Chris Turnure says the stock is at an "inflection point" as growth accelerates, visibility improves, the balance sheet is more fully utilized and perceived quality differential vs. "more expensive" peers narrows.

AEP has filled out $1.4B of non-utility renewables investment and entered into an Oklahoma settlement that "bodes well for lag catch up" over the last two months, Turnure tells investors.