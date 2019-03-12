BlackBerry sets up unit to serve U.S. government

In a move to deepen ties to U.S. federal agencies, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has established a new Government Solutions unit.

Shares have jumped to a session high, up 2.3% .

The new division will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary and pursue acceleration of the company's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program initiatives.

It will be headquartered in Washington, D.C., and be led by retired Coast Guard Rear Admiral Robert "Bob" Day Jr., who had joined BlackBerry in 2016.

BlackBerry Government Solutions will have a separate governance structure from the corporate parent in order to comply with U.S. national security requirements.

Elsewhere, BlackBerry notes NATO has chosen its voice technology to encrypt conversations. NATO's Communications and Information Agency has awarded a contract to BlackBerry's SecuSUITE for Government.