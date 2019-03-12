Nomura sees MGM Resorts as an attractive opportunity

Nomura Instinet sees an opportunity for investors after the recent dip in MGM Resorts' (MGM +0.1% ) share price to below $27.

As part of its optimism, the firm sees MGM's "economic" free cash flow exceeding $3 per share in 2020.

On Las Vegas: "We are more optimistic about 1H19 pricing than the Street. Our latest survey shows rates holding steady at +10.5% in 1Q and no signs of much weakness in March. 2Q is shaping up well and so should 3Q given an easy comp."

On Macau: "We believe that MGM China continues to capture share. MGM Cotai has refined its marketing to premium customers and expanded its base of junket operators, which has lifted its market share to ~100bps over fair share. That momentum should continue when MGM opens ten (of 27) Mansion suites later this month."

Analyst Harry Curtis and team have a Buy rating on MGM and price target of $36 (+34% upside).