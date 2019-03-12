More on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Q4 results; shares are up ~10%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA +10.6% ) says that during 2018, the company faced multiple severe weather events that impacted the construction of six of nine major wind projects, hence Q4 results fell short of expectations

However, sales increased 132% to $275.9M primarily due to the inclusion of $125M from acquired businesses, as well as an increase in revenues in renewable energy business.

The company reported gross loss and operating loss of $9.2M and 38.4M as compared to profit last year, primarily driven by additional expenses related to the six wind projects.

Backlog totaled at $2.1B.

The company ended the quarter with ~$72M of liquidity between cash and revolver availability, as well as had $63.5M of capital lease obligations.

By Q1 2019, expects to complete a sales leaseback transaction that will generate $25M of additional liquidity.

For FY19, anticipates revenues of ~$1B-$1.2B and adj. EBITDA of ~$90M-$110M.

Previously: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats on revenue (March 12)