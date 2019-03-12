2020 federal healthcare budget maintains focus on cutting drug prices

President Trump's 2020 budget of $4.7T includes ~$1.3T in health spending, an increase of ~$18.3B this year. Mandatory funding is $1.2T while discretionary spending is $87.1B. Highlights:

Drug costs: stop tactics by branded drug makers to thwart generic competition; ensure that federal and state program receive an appropriate share of rebates, enact inflation penalties to address the growth of drug prices beyond inflation; lower out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries with a cap on said costs; eliminate the misaligned incentives that drive costs higher (value-based payment system).

Opioid crisis ($4.8B): improve access to prevention, treatment and recovery services; improve availability of overdose-reversing drugs; improve public health data and reporting, improve pain management practices; support for leading-edge research on pain and addiction.

HIV ($291M): reduce new infections by 90% within 10 years.

