Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sfs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.