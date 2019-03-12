Cloudera Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.86M (+101.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cldr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.