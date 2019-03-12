MongoDB Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.02M (+64.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, mdb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.