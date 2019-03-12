Ping An Insurance +5.0% after div boost, stock buyback

Ping An Insurance Company of China (OTCPK:PNGAY) surges 5.0% after boosting its dividend and announcing its first stock buyback plan.

The group proposed a final cash dividend of RMB 1.10 per share ($0.16), bringing the total ordinary dividend per share to RMB 1.72, up 15% from a year ago.

In addition, Ping An adopts a share repurchase plan of RMB 5B-RMB 10B ($750M-$1.49B) that it will pay for using internal resources.

FY2018 operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 19% to RMB 112.6B from RMB 94.7B in FY2017.

FY2018 operating return on equity was 21.9% vs. 22.0% a year earliers.

FY2018 net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased 21% to RMB 107.4B from RMG 89.1B.

