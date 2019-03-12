Credit Suisse notes worsening margin trend at Dick's

Credit Suisse digs into Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS -10% ) earnings report.

The firm notes there was a lot of "noise" in the report due to the extra week in last year's comparison, concluding that EBIT dollars were down double digits and the gross margin trend worsened.

"That supports our concerns about the sales/GM imbalance we have observed over the last few quarters," warns the CS analyst team.

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Dick's and price target of $35.

