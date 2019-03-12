ADT -13% after earnings underwhelm

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is down 13.3% after the company's guidance disappointed yesterday and Citi followed up with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy.

During the earnings call (transcript), ADT execs updated on the company's relationship with Amazon. "We’re working with Amazon to refine the go-to-market strategy. They have been strong partners to us, but the full launch will be made when Amazon and ADT are ready, and we don’t yet have a date for that," noted CEO Jim DeVries.

Shares of ADT trade at their lowest level since early January.

