Wells Fargo CEO faces bipartisan critics in the House

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.1% ) CEO Tim Sloan faced criticism from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers as they questioned whether the bank is too big to manage.

The chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters (D, CA) asked if the bank should be smaller because it's too difficult to manage at the size it's at now.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R, NC) points to the continual emergence of new scandals. "Each time a new scandal breaks, Wells Fargo promises to get to the bottom of it. It promises to make sure it doesn't happen again, but then a few months later, we hear about another case of dishonest sales practices or gross mismanagement," he said.

Previously: Wells Fargo CEO set for grilling in Congress Tuesday (March 11)