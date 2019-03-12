Trump aiming to rein in drug cost with range of proposals

President Trump's 2020 budget includes variety of proposed initiatives to address drug prices. Highlights:

Reduce Medicare reimbursement for a branded drug from average sales price (ASP) plus 6% to ASP -33% if the drug maker files a pay-for-delay agreement or employs other anti-competitive action once a generic/biosimilar alternative is commercially available (unclear on who will adjudicate this). Once a generic product is available, CMS will reimburse both the branded and generic product at ASP plus 6%.

Generic drug makers will no longer be able to thwart other generic competitors by intentionally delaying final FDA approval in order to avoid triggering the 180-day exclusivity period for the first filer (a certain loophole will be closed).

Promote the development and commercialization of biosimilars by loosening the separate standards designed specifically for drugs as issued by the U.S. Pharmacopeia.

Codify the FDA's approach to determining a new chemical entity (NCE). Five-year NCE status will only apply to drugs with significant changes to their chemical structure compared to current drugs.

