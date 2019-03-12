Citigroup sees corporate banking picking up, CFO says

Citigroup's (C +0.8% ) corporate banking activity is picking up after a slow start to Q1, which affected by the U.S. government shutdown, the bank's new chief financial officer, Mark Mason said at an industry conference, according to the Financial Times.

Along with the pickup, the bank's pipeline is strong, he said.

Its markets business, though, is expected to be down in the "high single digits" for Q1; while equity and debt markets have stabilized, they still haven't completely recovered, he said.

Mason sees investment banking revenues down in Q1 vs. Q4 2018, but up from a year earlier.

Similar to 2018, the bank's expenses will be a little higher in H1 vs. H2; still, there should be significant improvements in operating efficiency for the year.

