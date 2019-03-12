Boeing to make significant cockpit software update to 737 MAX - WSJ

Boeing (BA -5.2% ) is making a key software change to a flight control system in the new 737 MAX aircraft implicated in last year’s Lion Air crash, coming amid growing worldwide unease about the plane's safety following a second crash of the model, WSJ reports.

The change, which was in the works before last weekend's Ethiopian Airlines crash, will include a change to use multiple data feeds in the MAX’s stall-prevention system instead of the current reliance on a single sensor.

U.S. aviation regulators are expected to mandate the change by the end of April, according to the report.

Separately, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency says it is suspending all flights of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets pending more information.