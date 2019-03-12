Express Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $629.63M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, expr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.