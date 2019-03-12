Sterling shorts likely to reign amid Brexit drama: Bloomberg

Traders betting against sterling are posed to prevail, as any near-term short squeeze on Brexit optimism will likely diminish, reports Bloomberg First Word's Michael Read.

Citi FX positioning indicates that the sterling market's net short position has increased from a month ago, while Friday's CFTC reports suggests speculative sterling short positions were reduced during the month.

Tough trade negotiations after Brexit on March 29 will likely limit the outlook for any potential short-term sterling rally, Read reports.

Previously: Brexit deal hopes dim ahead of key Brexit vote (March 12)

