DAQO New Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-93.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.4M (-30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dq has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.