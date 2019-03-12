Shell exec urges U.S. to tighten methane leak rules

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4% ) urges the Trump administration to tighten restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas production, instead of weakening them as planned.

In unusually frank terms, Shell’s U.S. chief Gretchen Watkins told the CERAWeek conference today that the Environmental Protection Agency needs to tighten rules to plug methane leaks, saying "We don’t usually tell governments how to do their job but we’re ready to break with that and say, 'Actually, we want to tell you how to do your job.'"

Shell already has internally set targets to maintain its methane emissions by 2025 to below 0.2% of production, far exceeding current EPA regulations.