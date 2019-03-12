CBS buys out Lions Gate from Pop network

CBS (CBS +0.8% ) has taken complete control of cable network Pop by buying out the remaining 50% from Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +0.6% , LGF.B), The Wall Street Journal reports.

Pop (formerly the TV Guide Network) tends to carry reruns, but is better known recently for its original cult hit Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek.

Terms weren't disclosed, but CBS bought its original 50% stake in 2013 for $100M; the other 50% now likely cost less, as total-day ratings fell about 10% Y/Y last year.