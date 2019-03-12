Trump 2020 drug pricing initiatives - part 2

Additional proposals in President Trump's 2020 budget aimed at drug prices:
Provide the FDA will more latitude to dismiss sham citizen petitions submitted by branded drug makers to delay generic competition.
Allow HHS more flexibility in negotiating Part B drug prices by permitting the consolidation of certain drugs under Part B into Part D when savings are possible from competition. Beneficiary cost-sharing for all drugs shifted from Part B to Part D may be counted toward the out-of-pocket limit for Part D plans.
HHS will be allowed to initiate new contracts with drug makers on a quarterly basis, instead of yearly, reducing the number of "piggy back" deals between drug firms to get coverage as soon as possible.
All Part B drug makers will be required to submit average sales price (ASP) data (some currently don't). Scofflaws will face penalties as high as $10K/day if the data are not reported within 30 days after the end of the quarter.
Medicare payment rate for single-source Part B drugs will be reduced to 103% of the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) from 106%.
Up to five state Medicaid programs will have the opportunity to directly negotiate drug prices with manufacturers in a proof-of-concept-type initiative to determine its feasibility.
Eliminate pass-through payments for drugs, biologics and biosimilars from the Medicare Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS), making them eligible for reduced 340B payment or bundling under the OPPS.
Elimination of cost-sharing for low-income Medicare beneficiaries for generics, biosimilars and preferred multiple-source drugs ($0 out-of-pocket costs).
ETFs: BIB, GRX, THW, BME, BIS, IXJ, ARKG, GNRX, CHNA, XLV, XBI
Selected tickers: AbbVie (ABBV +0.9%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.5%), Merck (MRK +0.6%), Pfizer (PFE +0.8%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.5%), Novartis (NVS +0.2%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.8%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.2%), Eli Lilly (LLY +0.1%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.2%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC +1.5%), Takeda (TAK +0.2%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Allergan (AGN +1.7%), Amgen (AMGN +0.2%), Biogen (BIIB +0.5%), Gilead Sciences (GILD +1%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox