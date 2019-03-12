Goldman to open up special-situations group to outside investors: WSJ

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ) plans to raise open up its special-situations group, one of its most profitable businesses, to outside investors, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Until now, the group has invested the bank's own money in such ventures as Asian property, African startups, and struggling U.S. retailers. It has grown from about $20B before the financial crisis to about $30B today, according to the people.

The bank is also considering reorganizing the firms private investing activities into a new unit that would seek to raise funds across a number of strategies, they said.