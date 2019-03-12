SoCal Edison moves to sell 10- and 30-year bonds at elevated yields

Southern California Edison (EIX +1.6% ) is finding it costlier to borrow money than it did in 2018, as the utility moves to sell 10- and 30-year secured bonds at significantly higher yield premiums to U.S. Treasurys than in three bond sales last year, WSJ reports.

The planned sale comes after PG&E, California’s largest utility, filed for bankruptcy protection in January in the wake of potentially tens of billions of dollars in potential liabilities from its role in igniting wildfires.

SoCal Edison is poised to sell $500M of 10-year bonds at a 1.65 yield-premium vs. Treasurys and $600M of 30-year bonds at a 1.9 percentage point spread, which should translate to a ~4.3% yield for the 10-year bond and ~5% for the 30-year bond, according to the report.

Last year, SoCal Edison sold 10-year secured bonds at a 3.672% yield, or 0.8 percentage-point spread, and 30-year bonds at a 4.136% yield, or one percentage-point spread.