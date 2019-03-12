Vera Bradley, Inc. Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.34M (-11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vra has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.