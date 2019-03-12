Parliament rejects May's revised Brexit deal

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal suffers another defeat, as Parliament rejects the deal 391-242.

May says there will be another vote on whether to accept or reject a no-deal Brexit.

The British pound is off 0.3% , less than the 1.1% decline earlier on Tuesday.

Update 3:32 PM ET: EU Council President Donald Tusk's spokesman says the vote increases the risk of a no-deal Brexit and that the EU will consider any request from the U.K. to delay Brexit; there needs to be "credible justification" for any extension, he said.

Update 3:40 PM ET: The vote on whether to leave the EU without an agreement will take place at 7 PM London time (3 PM ET), Bloomberg reports.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP