Two big blues merge to create $16B health insurer

Portland, OR-based Cambia Health Solutions and Durham-based Blue Shield of North Carolina have agreed to combine to create a health insurer that covers more than 6M people and generates ~$16B in revenue. The combined organization will do business under the Cambia name and will be led by current BCNC chief Patrick Conway. Current Cambia CEO Mark Ganz will be Executive Chairman.

Legally, BCNC will remain a separate company, retaining its name and assets, but it will sign a 20-year contract with the revamped Cambia to manage its operations. Neither company will formerly acquire the other or have to pay out any cash.