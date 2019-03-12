Mariner East pipeline under investigation in another Pennsylvania county

Pennsylvania's Delaware County District Attorney says it has started to investigate Energy Transfer's (ET -0.2% ) Sunoco Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline over allegations of criminal misconduct during construction.

It is the latest in a series of legal and regulatory actions against ET related to its $2.5B upgrade of the Mariner East project: In December, the Chester County DA opened a criminal investigation into Mariner East, and Pennsylvania environmental regulators last month suspended all permit work for the company after it failed to comply with an order following an explosion on another pipeline in September.

ET began work on the Mariner East 2 expansion project in February 2017 and had planned to finish the new 350-mile pipeline in Q3 2017, but completion was delayed until December 2018 due to several work stoppages by state agencies following numerous permit violations and other problems; Mariner East 1 currently is out of service after the discovery of a sinkhole near the pipe in January.