News Corp.: Pushing for Google breakup, eyeing Mergermarket buy

In News Corp. news (NWS -0.6% , NWSA -0.6% ), Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Australia is asking that country's regulators to break up Google's (GOOG +1.8% , GOOGL +1.9% ) advertising business for being damaging to the media industry.

A filing from Murdoch's Aussie unit says more regulatory oversight is needed: "The market power that Google and Facebook (FB -0.1% ) occupy makes it difficult even for sophisticated and experienced businesses like News Corp. Australia to negotiate any terms of business."

For specific remedies, News Corp. is suggesting that Google divest Google Search or Google Ad Manager.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that News Corp. and private-equity firms are set to bid for Acuris, the parent of Mergermarket.