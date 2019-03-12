Eaton upgraded at KeyBanc after trading at unwarranted discount

Eaton (ETN -0.1% ) is little changed after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $93 price target, believing the stock has traded at an unwarranted discount to peers.

Given the fragmented nature of the lighting market and ETN's leading competitive position, KeyBanc's Jeffrey Hammond expects a number of logical suitors to emerge, rendering a sale rather than a tax-free spin as the likeliest transactional outcome for the Lighting unit.

More broadly, given ETN's attractive late cycle mix, a renewed emphasis on organic growth and enhanced free cash flow optionality, Hammond thinks ETN is uniquely positioned to thrive in a healthy fundamental environment or weather the storm if a recession occurs.