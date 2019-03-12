New York AG subpoenas Deutsche Bank on Trump projects: NY Times

The New York attorney general's office issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank (DB -2.8% ) and New Jersey-based Investors Bank seeking records related to the financing of four Trump Organization projects and its failed bid for the Buffalo Bills football team in 2014, the New York Times reports, citing a person briefed on the subpoenas.

The inquiry by the office of New York AG Letitia James resulted from the congressional testimony last month of Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer and fixer.

During that testimony, Cohen alleged that Trump inflated the value of his assets in financial statements and he provided copies of statements that he said had been submitted to Deutsche Bank.

The inquiry is a civil investigation, not a criminal one.

Previously: Speculation rife over Deutsche Bank merger (March 9)