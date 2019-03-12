Zagg battles through Q4 sales drop

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is up 0.2% in AH trading after posting Q4 results ahead of expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $28.1M from $35.8M a year ago. Gross profit improved to 35% of sales vs. 32% a year ago.

"While soft demand for smartphone devices has created some headwinds for our business, we were able to increase screen protection sales double digits through new product innovation, strong international growth and some domestic retailer requests for early deliveries ahead of a potential tariff increase," notes Zagg CEO Chris Ahern.

Looking ahead, Zagg sees full-year sales of $610M vs. $630M and adjusted EBITDA of $82M to $86M. EPS of $1.47 to $1.60 is anticipated vs. $1.58 consensus.

