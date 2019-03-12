Pareteum +4.9% as revenue jumps by multiples, guidance stays high

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is up 4.9% postmarket after it topped expectations with its Q4 earnings, after revenues grew 256% with accretive help from its Artilium acquisition.

EBITDA rose 82% to $2.34M.

In December, it says Global Software Defined Cloud revenue made up 51% of the total, with 35% in Managed Services and 14% in Super API.

In operating metrics, 36-month backlog quadrupled to $615M for 2018, up from 2017's $147M. Conversion rate to revenue was 100%.

And connections increased 252% to 4.609M for the year, and rose 59% sequentially in Q4.

For the full year, it sees revenues of $105M-$115M (vs. one estimate for $108.7M), as well as positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow (net of restructuring/acquisition costs). That's 225-260% revenue growth Y/Y, and the company expects to update guidance quarterly.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

