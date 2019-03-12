EPA releases proposed rule allowing E15 summer sales, RIN reforms

The Environmental Protection Agency releases its proposed rule ending the summertime ban of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, moving ahead with the proposal despite the oil industry's objections.

The EPA's proposal also includes measures to limit speculation in the biofuel credit market, a concession to merchant refiners such as Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), which oppose higher ethanol use.

The planned credit reform faces strong opposition from oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), as these companies generate more credits than they need to comply with the law and thus profit by selling the credits when their prices rise.

Other potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, CVI, CVRR, HFC, DK, MPC

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO