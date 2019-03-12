American Express rises ahead of investor day

American Express (NYSE:AXP) closes up 0.8% ahead of its investor day scheduled for Wednesday at 9 AM ET.

Watch for spending trends update since the company's mid-January earnings call, says Bloomberg Intelligence's David Ritter. He sees year-ago growth comps "tougher in 2019" vs. Q4's solid growth.

Jefferies analyst John Hecht expects an update on how the company is positioned compared with previous cycles, given investors' "late-cycle" concern.

Nomura Instinet's Bill Carcache feels more bullish about American Express's commercial payments opportunity after meeting with Anna Marrs, president of AXP's global commercial services unit.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: AmEx -3.2% as Q4 merchant & network services revenue comes in flat (Jan. 17)