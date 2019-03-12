Stocks mostly edge higher but Boeing holds down Dow

Stocks ended mixed, with the Dow weighed down by another day of losses for Boeing - the index’s weightiest component - amid mounting worries over the company’s 737 Max aircraft, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose modestly.

The market mostly ignored the U.K. Parliament's rejection of Prime Minister May's Brexit deal, as the outcome had been expected.

The S&P 500 health care (+0.7%), utilities (+0.6%), energy (+0.6%) and communication services (+0.6%) sectors led the advance, while Boeing pressured the industrials (-0.9%) group.

February's soft consumer price data helped lift the U.S. Treasury market, sending the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.44% and the 10-year yield sliding 4 bps to 2.61%.

April WTI crude oil settles +0.1% at $56.87/bbl.