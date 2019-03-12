HanesBrands selects new chairman

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) announces the appointment of Ronald Nelson as chairman of the board, contingent upon his re-election to the board at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on April 23/

Nelson would succeed the retiring Richard Noll.

Nelson has served as a board director since 2008 and as lead director since 2015. He has significant public company board experience and knowledge of the chairman role, including formerly serving as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Avis Budget Group.

Source: Press Release